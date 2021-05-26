Known gangster again in news for links with wrestler Sushil Kumar

Why fast-track courts are not set up to decide cases of known criminals

Once again a known gangster has been in the news for wrestler Sushil Kumar (murder-accused) having links with his gang. Names of some known gangster always remain in news to the extent that media-reports at times reveal that known gangsters are capable to operate even from jails.

Big question is why higher authorities at Delhi Police do not approach courts for fast and quick disposal of cases involving known gangsters. It may be that some small-level criminals may even be harassing people by falsely alleging that they are from a known gang.



Delhi High Court should take sue-motto cognizance of very slow pace of cases in courts against known gangsters. Their cases should be ordered to be decided at the earliest by holding daily court-hearings so as to eliminate the gang-chief and his gang-members permanently from the crime-scene.

—The Hawk Features