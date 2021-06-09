Faulty pricing policy of corona-vaccination

New pricing policy of corona-vaccination with private hospitals getting these at exorbitant prices from vaccine-manufacturing companies as compared to earlier that too with heavy price-difference between of Covishield and Covaxin respectively at rupees 780 and 1410 per dose as against rupees 150 uniformly for both will make people rush towards Covaxin in government-provided free-centres rather than towards Covishield. It will result in free slots of Covaxin at government-centres booked instantly. Otherwise also, since only experts in handling mobile phones and computers can register through Apps and websites, free slots of Covaxin will be grabbed by those leaving ordinary people to have inferiorly priced Covishield.

Initial system of providing corona-vaccination free at government-centres and at rupees 250 in private hospitals was working smoothly with even walk-in facility feasible at all centres for all age-groups with first or second dose. New system will deprive ordinary people of much demanded Covaxin.

—The Hawk Features