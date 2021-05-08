End Of Biman

The most unexpected, unanticipated end of nonagenarian Marxist Biman Bose is here as he relinquished CPI(M) led Left Front's Chairmanship after about five decades during which he led the Front win elections after elections from 1977 to "till before 2021

West Bengal State Assembly Elections". In 2021, his captaincy led CPI(M)+whole Left Front draw a big '0' enabling the West Bengal Assembly devoid of a single left representative. Its never happened any time before. From left's total rout signifying virtual end of left in West Bengal, its space is now with the BJP, daggers drawn with the CPI(M)+Left Front even though together they shared power in the Centre in 1977, 1989, later also, then, tacitly. But now, totally, ousted.

From now on, BJP has made inroads in West Bengal. ..

This hurt Biman Bose that he relinquished his post thereby taking all responsibilities of total humiliating ouster of the CPI(M)+Left Front, victorious prominence of the BJP in the state that in no way is identified with "national, nationalist" politics of the BJP + CPI(M) not getting a single seat thereby clearly evincing that the masses of the state have openly dissociated with the 'Left' as they are 'right' every way.

Under such circumstances politically sagacious, Chanakyalike Biman Bose had no choice but resign from his post voluntarily and that's what he has done for his own good, observe his spartan followers. The CPI(M), Left Front cadres have mostly shifted their loyalty to the BJP, TMC. QED

