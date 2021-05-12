Dynastic Congress responsible for its own downfall

PV Narsimharao ignored and insulted by Congress should be honoured with Bharat Ratna

New Chief Minister of Assam Hemant Biswas Sharma (BJP) is considered as most-deserving person for the post. But he had to resign from Congress in the year 2015 because party-leadership ignored his capability. Otherwise perhaps he would have been the state Chief Minister heading a Congress government rather than that of a BJP government.













Most known case of ignoring and deliberately insulting talented leaders in dynastic Congress is former Prime Minister PV Narsimharao who set an example by heading a non-majority government for full five-years term. His style of working silently and taking in confidence the then Opposition Leader in crucial matters of national importance proved beyond doubt that he performed his devotion and duty to nation rising above petty party-politics. He once said and rightly too that at times not to take decision is also a decision. He trusted Opposition Leader rather than his Foreign Minister to head Indian delegation at crucial Geneva meet. His bold decision on devaluation of rupee to save India from bankcruptcy was taken in consultation with the Opposition Leader rather than his cabinet colleagues. His silent and undisclosed role in some very crucial matters and initiative for economic reforms became background for Ram Janmbhoomi Temple at Ayodhya and a sound economy. Dynastic Congress leadership delibesulted him even after his death when his dead body was neither allowed to enter party-headquarters in Delhi nor to be cremated in Delhi. Present BJP government should honour such a grand Prime Minister with Bharat Ratna as also demanded by several BJP leaders, a well-deserved honour like given to other national leaders from Congress like including Sardar Patel and Pranab Mukerjee.

—The Hawk Features