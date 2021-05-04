Current KaliYuga Leading Where

Current Kali Yuga (because of its present macabre CORONAVIRUS/COVID-19) I leading where is seriously rattling the "knowledgeable" leading to a series of spine-chilling dramatic analyses on "scary unknown". Otherwise always-disunited (each one of them having "direct antenna with Bhagawan" as they all along have been fully confidently, superciliously maintaining and hence, couldn't-care-less-for-anyone-whoever-he-or-she-be)-now-more-than-stolidly-united, the mightiest of the most knowledgeable entities have unanimously united among themselves, currently jointly, unanimously are analysung the present Kali Yuga and its Pandemic : CORONAVIRUS/ COVID-19, never mentioned anywhere.

The Kali Yuga,in Hinduism, is the fourth and worst of the four yugas (world ages) in a Yuga Cycle, preceded by Dvapara Yuga and followed by the next cycle's Krita (Satya) Yuga. Kali Yuga is believed to be the present age, full of conflict and sin.

The "Kali" of Kali Yuga means "strife", "discord", "quarrel" or "contention" and Kali Yuga is associated with the demon Kali (not to be confused with the goddess Kālī).

Hindus believe that human civilization degenerates spiritually during the Kali Yuga.

Among the Prophesied events are : A discourse by Markandeya in the Mahabharata identifies some of the attributes of Kali Yuga. In relation to rulers, it lists:

Rulers will become unreasonable: they will levy taxes unfairly.

Rulers will no longer see it as their duty to promote spirituality, or to protect their subjects: they will become a danger to the world.

"At the end of Kali-yuga, when there exist no topics on the subject of God, even at the residences of so-called saints and respectable gentlemen of the three higher varnas (guna or temperament) and when nothing is known of the techniques of sacrifice, even by word, at that time the Lord will appear as the supreme chastiser." (Srimad-Bhagavatam {2.7}).

With regard to human relationships, Markandeya's discourse says: Avarice and wrath will be common. Humans will openly display animosity towards each other. Ignorance of dharma will occur. Religion, truthfulness, cleanliness, tolerance, mercy, physical strength and memory diminish with each passing day. People will have thoughts of murder with no justification and will see nothing wrong in that. Lust will be viewed as socially acceptable and sexual intercourse will be seen as the central requirement of life. Sin will increase exponentially, while virtue will fade and cease to flourish. People will become addicted to intoxicating drinks and drugs. Gurus will no longer be respected and their students will attempt to injure them. Their teachings will be insulted, and followers of Kama will wrest control of the mind from all human beings. All the human beings will declare themselves as gods or boon given by gods and make it as a business instead of teachings. People will no longer get married and live with each other just for sexual pleasure. Weather and environment will degrade with time and frequent and unpredictable rainfalls will happen. Earthquakes will be common. Maximum age of humans will be 50 years by the end oKali Yuga. Many fake ideologies will spread throughout the world. The powerful people will dominate the poor people. Many diseases will spread.

At the end of Kali Yuga, lord Vishnu will take birth on earth to wipe out the sinners. It is mentioned that lord Vishnu's Kalki avatar will come to the Earth in a white horse which has wings (here, the destruction caused by the white horse is used as a metaphor for the destruction of darkness in the minds of the human beings).

Hinduism often symbolically represents morality (dharma) as an Indian bull. In Satya Yuga, the first stage of development, the bull has four legs, which is reduced by one in each age that follows. By the age of Kali, morality is reduced to only a quarter of that of the golden age, so that the bull of Dharma has only one leg.

The Kurukshetra War and the decimation of Kauravas thus happened at the Yuga-Sandhi, the point of transition from one yuga to another.The scriptures mention Narada as having momentarily intercepted the demon Kali on his way to the Earth when Duryodhana was about to be born in order to make him an embodiment of arishadvargas and adharma in preparation of the era of decay in values and the consequent havoc.

According to Puranic sources, Krishna's departure marks the end of Dvapara Yuga and the start of Kali Yuga, which is dated to 17/18 February 3102 BCE. Lasting for 432,000 years (1200 divine years), Kali Yuga began 5,122 years ago and has 426,878 years left as of 2021 CE. Kali Yuga will end in the year 428,899 CE.

According to the Surya Siddhanta, Kali Yuga began at midnight (00:00) on 18 February 3102 BCE. This is also considered the date on which Krishna left the earth to return to Vaikuntha. This information is placed at the temple of Bhalka, the place of this incident (see photo).

According to the astronomer and mathematician Aryabhata the Kali Yuga started in 3102 BCE. He finished his book Aryabhattiyam in 499 CE, in which he gives the exact year of the beginning of Kali Yuga. He writes that he wrote the book in the "year 3600 of the Kali Age" at the age of 23. As it was the 3600th year of the Kali Age when he was 23 years old, and given that Aryabhata was born in 476 CE, the beginning of the Kali Yuga would come to (3600 - (476 + 23) + 1 (As only one year elapses between 1 BCE and 1 CE)) = 3102 BCE.

According to K. D. Abhyankar, the starting point of Kali Yuga is an extremely rare planetary alignment, which is depicted in the Mohenjo-daro seals.d Going by this alignment the year 3102 BCE is slightly off. The actual date for this alignment is 7 February 3104 BCE. There is also sufficient proof to believe that Vrdhha Garga knew of precession at least by 500 BCE. Garga had calculated the rate of precession to within 30% of what the modern scholars estimate.

Hindu texts describe four yugas (world ages)⁠ in a Yuga Cycle, where, starting in order from the first age of Krita (Satya) Yuga, each yuga's length decreases by one-fourth (25%), giving proportions of 4:3:2:1. Each yuga is described as having a main period (a.k.a. yuga proper) preceded by its yuga-sandhyā (dawn) and followed by its yuga-sandhyāṃśa (dusk), where each twilight (dawn/dusk) lasts for one-tenth (10%) of its main period. Lengths are given in divine years (years of the gods), each lasting for 360 solar (human) years.[22][23][24]

Kali Yuga, the fourth age in a cycle, lasts for 432,000 years (1,200 divine years), where its main period lasts for 360,000 years (1,000 divine years) and its two twilights each lasts for 36,000 years (100 divine years). The current cycle's Kali Yuga, the present age, has different dates based on it starting in 3102 BCE.

