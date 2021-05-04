Curb on room rent, consumables & medical services for covid patients in pvt hospitals necessary

Delhi is now-a-days the worst-affected city in India because of second and more serious wave of corona. But Delhi government has not taken adequate step to prevent big loot by some private hospitals by charging unchecked exorbitantly daily room-rents and medical services in their private wards. Huge money is charged in name of consumables which in practice cannot be verified by a patient in covid-isolation in private wards. Many private hospitals further loot by giving patients generic medicines on printed Maximum-Retail-Price (MRP) while it is well known that MPR printed on generic medicines is at times the distributor-price.

Delhi government during first corona-wave in the year 2020, had imposed an upper limit on room-rents for covid patients in private wards. But it is not done in on-going second but more serious corona-wave. Delhi government should impose an upper limit of daily room-rent for covid patients in private wards which may include cost of medical-services and consumables. In regretful policy of central government where National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) does not fix an upper profit-limit for generic medicines, Delhi government should direct private hospitals to provide generic medicines at some reasonable profit rather than on printed MRP.





Such steps are rather necessary to be permanently followed even after corona-crisis is over, because to benefit mute category of middle-income people. Consultancy-charges of senior consultants should be uniform for all, because public-sector insurance-companies approve consultancy-charges of visiting consultants according to permissible room-rent in medicalims.





Private hospitals may charge according to their own wish for suites comprising of more than one rooms which are mostly used by affording ultra-rich. However there should be a curb on number of private suites in a hospital according to availability of private rooms to prevent private hospitals developing more private suites than private rooms for extra profitability.

—The Hawk Features