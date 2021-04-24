'when India, Indians are dying en masse' (no caste, creed, region, credo, region, culture, choice, preference, choices etc), its best described as 'Country Of Doom', 'Country Of Death Knell' and not 'Country Of Progress' or 'Country Of $ 5 Tn' or 'Country Of All Round Upward Progress' especially now when India is dooming and he is talking of 'Country Of Progress' in the spirit of 'Nero was playing flute when Rome was burning', observe utterly frustrated, exasperated, fully helpless 'otherwise omnipotent, ubiquitous, omniscient-posing' high-n-mighty in the Raisina Hill, abode of 'boss' of Bharat Varsha or India.

In a dramatic surrender to utter helplessness in combating the current macabre, en masse deaths, shortages of cremation sites, cemetary, cries all around, waling every here-n-there, ghostly silence, long 'Q's of hearse vans one after another packed with dead bodies, janajas halted one after another waiting for their chances to do 'last rites', masses doing en masse palayan again from cities, shortages of essential supplies, hospitals, medical clinics refusing to attend to patients of whatever type they be, (medical) oxygen famine, masses dying because of that, government remaining lackadaisical except now but without any semblance of even iota of desired result/s, vociferous revervebation of all round pandemic, Trahi Imam, Trahi Imam but no respite of any kind, temples etc all closed, God now veritably so far away, any rescuer from it all?

Or at least an entity who at least ephmerally alleviates

from it all for all, by all, of all...None so at sight...Under such apalingly 24x7x365 macabre circumstances, talking of making 'Calcutta or Kolkata, A City Of Progress' from 'Calcutta: A City Of Joy' (courtesy, Dominique Lappierre) is all but encouraging, boost-inducing in any way. May be, according to them, it is insulting, disparaging, caricature, discriminatory, comical, lack of total concern, botheration, attachment with only concern being sheer power-attaining by 'fooling all the people all the time' in the true spirit of 'jaan nahi hai to jahan nahi hai' from famous 'jaan hai to jahan hai' insidiously tom-tomed countrywide --- from hamlet to metro city level --- in the beginning of COVID-19 in the country, remember?

What today? Jaan Nahi Hai To Jahan Hai? Well...What else?

—The Hawk Features