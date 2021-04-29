Corona-vaccination centres must be away from Covid-centres

It is learnt that many having first dose of Covaxin at a private hospital in Civil Lines area of Delhi became corona-positive when they went there to take second dose of Covaxin in on-going highly critical phase of corona-crisis, because the hospital was later converted as Covid-center not only for admitting corona patients but also for corona-testing. Evidently virus caught from corona patients to those having gone second (or even first) dose of Covaxin.

Central and state governments should develop new vaccination-centres for corona-vaccine which may be away from hospitals etc having facility for corona-testing or admitting corona-patients. Premises of schools, colleges and other such institutions can be used to work as vaccination centres for Corona vaccine.



—The Hawk Features