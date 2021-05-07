Logic of corona relief only for construction workers & auto drivers

It was out and out a one-sided biased decision of Delhi Government to provide corona relief direct in bank accounts but only of construction workers and auto drivers as if no other class of low-income people exists in Delhi.

It refers to one-sided biased decision of Delhi Government to provide corona-relief direct in bank-accounts but only of construction-workers and auto-drivers as if no other class of low-income people exists in Delhi. It is not clear if cash-relief will go in accounts of auto drivers running rented-autos or to owners of auto-rickshaws most of which have large number of auto-rickshaws given on daily-rent to auto-drivers. Delhi government should also ensure that no construction-worker may be left unregistered before such cash-relief is given. Unfortunately every ruling party gives such gimmicks only to low-income group at cost of mute category of middle-income people. Even facility of free medicines in hospitals of Delhi Government is availed largely by non-Delhi citizens at cost of tax-payers from Delhi. Policy of free medicines, free electricity, free water, free bus or metro rides cost heavily to public-exchequer which is mainly funded by middle-income section of society. Delhi Government should take lesson from Venezuela where such populist policies led to collapse of entire economy of Venezuela. Otherwise also, free goods (medicines etc) and services lead to wastage of such things because of carelessness of those availing these.

Rather than providing goods and services totally free, these can be provided at some negligible cost to avoid wastage. While Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee can be entrusted to open sale-counter at all hospitals at no-profit no-loss basis, some nominal tariff for initial units of consumption can be there for water and electricity. This will pave way for reduction of tariffs at higher levels for benefit of really deserving middle-class families. However in case populist policy of providing free to poor is to be continued, then it must be ensured that small families with upto two children may only get the benefit.

