Central Govt should go ahead with Uniform Civil Code

It refers to Justice Pratibha M Singh of Delhi High Court on 07.07.2021 backing country to adopt Uniform Civil Code by rightly observing that the modern society was gradually homogeneous, the traditional barriers of religion, community and cast slowly disappearing. Uniform Civil Code was also favoured by constitution-maker Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. Even the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee once made it clear in Parliament that Uniform Civil Code would include welcome features from all religions like Islamic tradition of seeking compulsory consent from bride-to-be before marriage. Rather Criminal Penal Code can also be tightened as per Islamic traditions to drastically cut crime-rate in the country. Uniform Civil Code will prevent fraud to Islam by some non-Muslims who symbolically adopt Islam just for a day converting back to their original religion on the very next day just to have a second wife which is permitted presently only in Islam. Uniform Civil Code will remove evil of having more than wife even by Muslims like the system even existing in many Islamic countries. Adopting Uniform Civil Code will effectively check fast-changing demography in the country where population of a particular minority community is increasing at much faster rate than the majority community. Uniform Civil Code if properly planned will also tend to check vote-bank politics of minority-appeasing.

—The Hawk Features

