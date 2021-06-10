Its virtually believe it or not! British company Killick Nixon and Company, a British-owned company, still gets monthly royalty of Rs 1.20 crore from the Indian Railways for running a passenger train known as the Shakuntala Express on Amravati, Maharashtra.

It's like chugging a century back into the Edwardian era of the British Raj. The Shakuntala Express does just one return journey a day. That is all its operators, the Central Railways, can afford.



It is the only transport link for many desperately poor people from the far-flung hamlets of this region that has given India's Number One Citizen or Hon'able President of India SuryakantaTai Patil. Apparently, she also did not or has not taken any effort to stop such "subservience" to the British. .

The non-descript station, occupying a wasteland of now-abandoned goods-yards on the outskirts of this cotton town, comes alive to the petulant noise of Shakuntala as she comes to a halt, bringing commuters of all creeds to their destination, most of them poor and ticketless. A staff of seven carry out all the railway tasks by hand, from detaching the engine from the carriages, to signaling and ticket sales.

The line from Yavatmal climbs down a long curving embankment before heading for Murtazapur through dry farmlands, intermittent plantations of eucalyptus trees and patches of forestland.

The signals and the loop's outer point are still worked by a century-old lever-frame, a solid piece of ironmongery bearing the inscription Railway Signal Co Ltd, Liverpool, England 1895.

A ZD-steam engine, built in 1921 in Manchester, pulled the train for more than 70 long years after being put in service in 1923. It was withdrawn on April 15, 1994, and replaced by a diesel engine that now pulls the carriages.

Killick, Nixon and Company, set up in 1857, created the Central Provinces Railway Company (CPRC) to act as its agents. The company built the 2 ft 6 in (762 mm) narrow-gauge line in 1903. The company built this narrow-gauge line in 1903 to carry cotton from cotton-rich interior areas of Vidarbha to the Murtajapur Junction on main broad gauge line to Mumbai from where it was shipped to Manchester in England. Murtajapur Junction was the focal point of this railway. In 1920 line from Darwha-Pusad was dismantled. Though, working autonomously, the CPRC was grouped in 1952 under the Central Railways. A ZD-steam engine, built in 1921 in Manchester, pulled the train for more than 70 long years after being put in service in 1923. It was withdrawn on 15 April 1994, and replaced by a diesel engine.



That then is the 2021 saga of still the powers in India slick up to the British who left India in 1947.



