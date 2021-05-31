Taking advantage of reduction in stamp-duty in property deals

Effective measures be taken to eliminate role of black money in property deals

There are media-reports about mega-star Amitabh Bachchan having purchased a duplex apartment for rupees 31 crores on 27th and 28th floor of the Atlantis, being developed by realtor Crystal Pride Developers taking advantage of reduction in stamp-duty which was reduced to just two-percent by Maharashtra government till 31.03.2021 to promote real sector hurt badly by corona-pandemic. Some other film-personalities have also invested in the project taking advantage of reduction in stamp-duty.

Black money plays an appreciable role in property-deals harming central and state public-exchequers. If stamp-duty is reduced to two-percent uniformly by all states and capital gain reduced to ten percent, then people will prefer sale and purchase of properties totally with accounted money. Presently seller in order to avoid heavy capital-gain prefers getting sale-money in unaccounted form. Moreover seller may be allowed to reveal money received in black in his account-books. It will auto-catch purchasers investing in property through black money. Furthermore land-owning agencies of various governments (Union and states) should decide circle-rates on basis of latest auction-rates in concerned area. Otherwise inputs provided by economic and other intelligence agencies can be used to find prevailing market-prices of land to fix circle-rates which should be reviewed at least annually. All such steps will ultimately result in increase in revenue-earning besides reducing black-money and currency-circulation largely.



It is also time to make it compulsory to name successive nominees in purchase-deals of properties to avoid usual disputes after death of property-owners. Successive nomination presently prevailing only in LIC policies will decide next nominees in case of death of first nominee.

