Why Bhagwat Is Bang Right

Why/How Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Sarsanghachalak, is bang right on dot when he says "all people staying in India or Bharat Varsha are Hindus". It is so factual, so correct like Sun and moon and stars, say country's top sociologists, historians, social-analysts, in utmost unison. According to them, like it or not, Hindus, Hinduism are far senior, age wise, to other religions.Their inceptions, inaugurations, spread have been far, far later than Hindus, according to their and other history books. Also, according to their respective calendars from which the years can be marked to assess/mark the year of those religions' inception. Compare them with the Hindus' calendars.The answer is clear: The Hindus are far, far older than them...So? Hindus have been there much before them; also, they were in (Brihat) Bharat Varsha. Also, India, that is Bharat (Varsha), was thriving with Ramayan, Mahabharat, Ved, Upanishad, Gita et al whose proofs now are being openly unearthed all throughout India, elsewhere around.They, relevantly, are all Hindu centric as also, fully secular, according to omniscient personalities. They are meant for all, so to say pointedly. No hiding words in that, say many Hindu, Muslim, Christian etc big shots.

According to them including Hindu-expert, Maharaja Karan Singh, it is a fact that in India, Hindus lived for centuries together. There were no other religions then. Later developments of conditions leading to mixing of other religions in this country are known to all. That does not mean, those who live in this country are not Hindus. They are so. Yet they are free to practice their habits, culture freely. In that case, Mohan Bhagwat is so right!

—The Hawk Features

