Govt should take over BCCI and stop salaries and pensions of cricketers

Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) gives hefty annual salary-package of rupees ten crores for coach of Indian crocket team, and multi-crore annual salary-packages of multi-crores to cricketers like of rupees seven crore per annum to class-A cricketers apart from huge amounts paid to them as match-money and award-money together with life-time pension for them. These celebrity cricketers are also earning hugely by way of advertisements and other sources. Central government should effectively take steps to prevent developing an ultra super rich society of individuals at least cost of public money like in case of cricketers.

Central government in tune with Law Commission recommendations subsequent to Supreme Court order should not only declare BCCI a public-authority, but should take over its functioning and funds. Faulty system of salaries and pensions to cricketers should be stopped. Reasonable match-money and award-money are enough for cricketers. Rather reduction of cricket-craze if any amongst the masses, will abolish menace of cricket-gambling creating craze for other sports like hockey and football where India was global-leader in hockey once upon a time.

—The Hawk Features

