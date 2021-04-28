Arrest of black-marketers of Remdesivir in Delhi requires deep study of high-level malpractices in wholesale medicine-market Bhagirath Palace of Delhi

Intelligence and investigation agencies arresting three persons in Delhi for Remdesivir injection should be complimented for their commendable job which if further investigated can expose number of misdeeds in biggest wholesale medicine-market of Asia namely Bhagirath Palace in Chandni Chowk at Delhi.

Bhagirath Palace till about some decades back was a purely posh residential colony of Old Delhi with very huge and spacious residential buildings which subsequently illegally converted into big wholesale commercial hub for so many commodities like including medicines, surgical goods, electrical and electronics goods only because of high-level corrupt nexus of politicians, police and civic body with hardly any resident left in the colony-turned-market. Every building in its multiple floors has now large number of small-shops including of medicines.

Most medicine-dealers do not give any valid cash-memo or bill, which may further be misused to be sold to big consumers to avail Income Tax and GST benefits including of Input-Tax-Credit. Even if some consumer insists on bill, then a computer-slip with ROUGH ESTIMATE printed at top is given. Even a single strip of medicine can be purchased from any wholesaler in Bhagirath Palace at discount varying from 20-25 percent. Retailers in other parts of Delhi who usually give discounts from 10-15 percent when quizzed for more discount talk about large-scale sale of duplicate-spurious-fake medicines of popular branded medicines in Bhagirath Palace.

Hard remand of those arrested and complete search of their stocks and computers may perhaps reveal truth, if any, about sale of duplicate-spurious-fake medicines. Employees of arrested culprits should also be taken into custody making them approver, who can further reveal about malpractices prevailing in the market. Office-bearers of market-association should feel duty-bound in larger public-interest to know about prevailing malpractices of some of their members, and must volunteer themselves to assist investigating agencies. Better is that only complete boxes of medicines rather than loose strips may be allowed to be sold in wholesale-market that too only on issue of proper bills either to hospitals, dispensaries, doctors or consumers purchasing full boxes but only through bills. There should be an absolute ban on sending medicines on rough challans, approval-memos or in names like rough-estimates.

Arrest of a goldsmith can likewise reveal malpractice of gold being sold-purchased without account. Reports reveal that arrested goldsmith was assisting black-marketers of Remdesivir injection by harassed victims selling their gold to arrange for heavy price for Remdesivir injection.

—The Hawk Features