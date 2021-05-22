Why Not Divert Rs 23,113.51 Cr To Anti COVID-19 Steps?

Why the {Central} Government is not forthwith stopping infrastructure projects stretching up to 2026, diverting their Rs 23,113.51 crores into 100% anti COVID-19 measures so that nearly 140 billion Indians in India are 'safe', 'worry free', 'healthy', 'hale'…Why not that right away?...Just why not?...There are strong insidious nationwide rumblings in the whole country including in far away, distant, forlorn (so to say while mentioning Delhi!) Sikkim, Mizoram, Doda, Kutch (its royal family included), Andaman and Nicobar etc about why don't the Central Government in India's capital New Delhi forthwith (should have been in last year itself, strictly speaking!) stop all Government infra structure projects and divert their money into all possible, 'impossible' phenomena related to anti-COVID-19, rather expunge them for all times. According to diverse many, it is easily necessary and is also a must considering saving all humanity in India and in the rest of the world are of utmost importance and relevance now simply leaving aside so called infra projects as if there are no human beings left, the civilization is on the brink of destruction, then of what use will be the so-called infra projects. What's more? Ironically the above figure is being used for 2021 to 2027 projects…Ironical, ain't it?

For 1 project in 2026-27, Rs 2967.00 Cr is being spent. For 2 projects in 2024-25, Rs 2582.00 Cr is utilized. For 2 pprojects in 2023-24, Rs 2368.00 is being spent. … For 4 projects in 2021-22, Rs 3667.62 in being kept aside…In all, Rs 23,113.51 Crore is being spent on them in all. Why? Stop them all and use that entire amount on CORONAVIRUS/COVID-19/ensuing variants and "100% relief from them", unanimously opine the countrymen whoever is 'conscious, aware, awakened, connected, bothered, interested, considerably selfless'.

According to fully authoritative sources, like above, 9242 infrastructure projects are on or are in pipe line. Imagine, what veritably sky-touching amounts are being or are reserved for them! Can not all those amounts right away be utilized on making the country and the world the current pandemic free and pre-empt the future virus of all types and all of them, hold your breath, macabre!

Like it or not (there are many countrymen who do not like that, believe it or not really!), the fact is, India has the golden chance of overtaking America in successfully combating the pandemic what with the Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi himself interested in that 24x7x365 invoking many diverse 'J' (jealousy). But it is literally like Tujhe mirchi lagey to mai kya karoo…Bharat Varsha to COVID-19 etc bhagakar rahega, COVID-19 mukt hokar rahega.

Thus, straight away it could be said that the 24x7x365 busy Narendra Modi should have been pointed out --- rather, clearly pointed out --- well in advance (they being 24x7x365 'global' thus having all advanced infos about all throughout the world, globe, even, space) about the 'immediacy' of COVID-19 precautionary measures, how to implement them, how many countrymen benefitting from them etc, etc…

But that has not been so. At least now, they might as well immediately advise the PM to do this and that in the right path to immediately 'contain' the macabre pandemic. Also take all (im)plausible measures to pre-empt all the speculated variants in the nearest ensuing days. Already one variant in the country has been declared epidemic apart from the present COVID-19.

Why not stop others?

