Nobel Laureate (?!? Really?) Amartya Sen again Turn Coat now that Narendra Modi has lost in West Bengal. He has begun lambasting him in choicest terms. Not erelong, he was singing paeans for him openly. Like he astounded many en masse then, he is shocking innumerable ones now also. To what extent, he is a principled turn coat, to say the least? He is on record praising Modi to the hilt tacitly saying he is veritably synonymous with India's all round parvenu status surely to be in the ensuing days. When Modi only recently was enervating, self-abnegating in West Bengal electioneering criss-crossing the entire state along with his ebullient Home Minister AmitBhai Shah BJP President Jagat Prasad Nadda etc, Amartya Sen was the first from Global Indian Diaspora openly supported Modi , even vociferously campaigned for him dissociating with his congenital, inveterate mentors the Marxists, the Left as such. He became real American complete with his Yankee parlance

Persuading the denizens of Bengal to vote, elect, make the BJP win in West Bengal to turn it in to Sonar Bangla, come what may. Within a jiffy, he is now calling names on Modi disparaging him literally. Please read on… Amartya Sen only Bharat Ratna awardee to avail free air travel, flew 21 times in 4 years : The Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award in India. Like the Padma awards, this too is not a title and cannot be used as prefix or suffix to names. But this brings a unique perk. All Bharat Ratna awardees are entitled to free lifetime air travel on Air India flights and that too in the highest class.

India Today filed a Right to Information (RTI) request with Air India to know when the central government decided to grant this perk to Bharat Ratna recipients, how many times this has been availed by the recipients and what is the monetary value of the perks availed. We also specifically asked about the number of times Nobel laureate and Bharat Ratna awardee Amartya Sen had availed this perk.

Responding to our first question, Air India said, "...the procedure for issuance of free tickets to Bharat Ratna awardees was circulated by erstwhile Indian Airlines on 25/08/2003." In 2003, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government was at the Centre.

The 2003 circular of Indian Airlines, which has been shared with India Today by Air India, gave the reason behind this decision, "The above decision has been taken as a mark of respect to the esteemed personalities for their highly acclaimed contribution in their respective fields. It is therefore, our endeavour to provide all assistance in facilitating their travel requirements."



The circular goes on to say that "applicable taxes and other levies will be borne by Indian Airlines" and "the tickets will be issued in Economy Class but will be upgraded to Executive Class".



At the time, a report in The Times of India had mocked the government's decision, saying "Want to travel free? Get a Bharat Ratna".

On Amartya Sen, Air India said the Nobel laureate has availed this facility 21 times from 2015 till 2019. The airlines said the monetary value of his travels could not be ascertained as the "fare prevailing on time and date of travel is not stored".

The airlines also highlighted that Sen is the only Bharat Ratna awardee who has availed the benefit of this scheme.

Amartya Sen issues statement on RTI reply

However, a spokesperson for Amartya Sen said the Air India travel card was given to the economist to celebrate his Nobel Prize and not the Bharat Ratna as the RTI reply suggested.

"Amartya Sen was given a very special card by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee immediately after he received the Nobel Prize in December 1998. This card entitled him free travel in first class anywhere in the Air India system. He was also given a special card for free AC first-class travel on Railways," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said there was no free Air India travel provision for Bharat Ratna awardees when Amartya Sen received the award in February 1999.

"The Nobel card was for first-class travel, whereas the provisions for Bharat Ratna awardees, introduced in 2003, was for economy class to be upgraded to executive class. Rather than comparing the frequency of Amartya Sen's travel with others under that provision, it would have been truthful for the RTI reply to mention that he never benefited from the free travel provisions of Bharat Ratna awardees. It is surprising that the government should provide such an inaccurate description of the situation in answer to a journalist's question under RTI," the spokesperson said.

For the record, 48 people have been awarded the Bharat Ratna to date and of them, 14 were posthumous awards. Out of the remaining 34, apart from Prof Amartya Sen, there are only three other Bharat Ratna awardees who are still alive -- Lata Mangeshkar (2001), Sachin Tendulkar (2014) and Professor C N R Rao (2014).

Only now : India's "thoroughly confused" Narendra Modi and his government focused on taking credit for its actions, rather than working to restrict the spread of COVID-19, resulting in schizophrenia that led to massive troubles, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen says. India was better placed to fight the pandemic because of its pharma manufacturing prowess and also higher immunity levels. His remarks come in the backdrop of the second wave of the pandemic seeing the number of officially reported cases topping over 4 lakh a day and over 4,500 deaths daily in India, and also concerns over under-reporting. Some eminent personalities have said a sense of early "triumphalism" led to the crisis.

Sen says India under Modi could not play on its strengths because of a poor response to the crisis due to confusion in the government. "The government seemed much keener on ensuring credit for what it was doing rather than ensuring that pandemics do not spread in India. The result is a large scale schizophrenia," Sen said.

Sen, who is a professor of economics and philosophy at Harvard University, cited writing by Adam Smith in 1769 wherein the father of modern economics argues that if one does good things, he does get credit for it. And the credit could be sometimes an indicator of how well one is doing.

"But to seek the credit, and not the good work that generates the credit shows a level of intellectual naivete which has to be avoided. India tried to do that," Sen added. "It (government) was trying to generate the credit boasting across the world that India will save the world perhaps. And at the same time, allowing the problem to develop and have a grip over the lives of Indians across the country," he added.

Sen says India is already deeply afflicted with social inequities, slowing growth and unemployment at record highs, which surely has come to haunt it during the pandemic. "A failure of economy and failure of social cohesion is the basis of the failure of the pandemic attack as well," he says, adding that limitations on education led to difficulties in assessing early symptoms and treatment protocols.

Sen also argues for a "big constructive change" in healthcare and education above all, but also in economic and social policies in general.

Read it, Ya All… Got the full hang of Amartya Sen, The Turn Coat? Any vibes?

