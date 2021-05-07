Accidental politicians like Ajit Singh not good for politics

The other day came the news of death of another politician Ajit Singh who was an accidental politician because of faulty trend of dynastic politics in the country.

It refers to death of another politician Ajit singh who was an accidental politician because of faulty trend of dynastic politics in the country. It was a huge waste of talent resources when an IITan from IIT Kharagpur (India) also having done MS in computer science from Illinois Institute of Technology (USA) was amongst the first Indians to work with IBM in the 1960s as computer-scientist, returned India to become political heir of his father and former Prime Minister Charan Singh. Same dnastic politics is to be continued even after unfortunate death of Ajit singh on 06.05.2021 due to corona when his son Jayant may take charge of his party..

Ajit singh will be rembered for inducing opportunism in politics like some other politicians like Ram Vilas Paswan who always swam with the wave without having any political ideology. Self-interest of getting cabinet-berth is usually the sole motto of such politicians who can join any alliance of entirely different ideology to achieve the personal goal. But such politics ultimately proves to be harmful for future generations like has been the case of Chiragh Paswan who proved to be failed political heir of his father Ram Vilas Paswan.



His trying to convert 12 Tuglaq Road (New Delhi) to retain as memorial of his father by even resorting to pressure-tactics of agitation was also not seen in good light when he was very well awaye of cabinet decision of the year 2000 which restricted conversion of government-bungalows in memorials. If he would continue by being a computer-scientist, he could better serve mankind through his professional skill which unfortunately he preferred to avoid.



