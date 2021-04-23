Advertisements of a popular brand of underwear by a popular film star not in good taste

Advertisements of a popular brand of underwear done by a popular film-star have never been in good taste and have double meanings. Brand-name and name of celebrity film-star appearing in these advertisements are not being given to avoid controversies. Advertisement Council of India and Union Ministry of Information and Broadcast should study advertisements of the said interview including present on-going and earlier ones (now discontinued) and take appropriate action against not only the manufacturers of advertised product, but also against celebrity advertising the product.

—The Hawk Features