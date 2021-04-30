Abhishek, The Truant 'Boss'

Abhi, Abhis, Abhish, Abh, or, Abhishek...Abhishek Banerjee is virtually the truant boss in Bengal stretching his "contact-thread" upto Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Punjab, UP, Chhattisgarh, AP, Telangana, Delhi etc where, his base is as strong as anywhere else...He is projecting himself as next CM and "near future" Pradhan Mantri what with he being fully tailor made for both posts. He knowing it fully well has already spread his network in all these places so that there is a united reverberation in his favor for his PMship in the 'near future'. As for CMship for himself, if his aunt transfers to Delhi at behest of her actual commander Sonia Gandhi, then he will be the CM in Nabanna for now till he stakes his claim for PMship in the nearest future. As for ministers in his "team", he will retain all his aunt has now + some of his own choices.

Interestingly, he has strong plans to spread TMC wings in Delhi, NCR and around which is jam packed with Bengalis from West Bengal, Bangladesh etc.

To succeed in that, he wants to take assistance of decades old Prabasi Bengalis settled here. They too now want to lend helping hand to Abhishek Banerjee to establish Bengali domination in Delhi as in 1911 when innumerable Bengalis shifted to Delhi with the British to establish Delhi as the country's capital. Then as days went by, the Bengalis somehow faded into sheer oblivion making way for others. Today, the Bengalis sort of are no where being outsmarted by others. But in Abhishek, there is a renewed hope for Bengalis again to re-establish their dominance in Delhi, the capital.

—The Hawk Features