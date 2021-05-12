Thunderstorm with lightning, hail & squall very likely at isolated places

Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep on 13th May

Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep, on 15th May













Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at a few places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, isolated places North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Konkan, Goa and Telangana on 16th May

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

All India Impact Based Weather Warning Bulletin

New Delhi (The Hawk): Thunderstorm with lightning, hail & squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; with lightning, hail & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Odisha; with lightning, hail & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Telangana; with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep; with lightning at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Thunderstorm/Duststorm/Hailstorm (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over north Rajasthan.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial India Ocean, Maldives, Comorin and Lakshadweep area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

13 May (Day 2): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning, hail & squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; with lightning, hail & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Telangana; with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal; with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep; with lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Thunderstorm/Duststorm/Hailstorm (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over north Rajasthan.

Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50kmph gusting to 60kmph over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial India Ocean, Maldives, Comorin and Lakshadweep area and along and off Kerala coast . Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Southwest and adjoining equatorial India Ocean. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

14 May (Day 3): Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep; with lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat state, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and Karnataka.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places Lakshadweep; heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Kerala & Mahe and at isolated places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya.

Squally wind speed reaching 45kmph gusting to 55kmph over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial India Ocean, Maldives, Comorin and Lakshadweep area and along and off Kerala coast. Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) also very likely over Southwest and adjoining equatorial India Ocean. Sea conditions over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep - Maldives area & equatorial Indian Ocean will be rough to very rough. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over Comorin area and along & off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

15 May (Day 4): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep; with lightning at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat state, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places Lakshadweep; heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe and at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka.

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70kmph over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining east central Arabian Sea, and along and off Kerala -Karnataka coast, Lakshadweep, Maldives areas and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean till afternoon of 15th May. It is likely to increase with Gale wind speed 60-70 kmph gusting to 80kmph over East central Arabian Sea and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea

and Lakshadweep area from night of 15th May. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60kmph also very likely along and off Maharashtra coast. Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Southwest and adjoining equatorial India Ocean. Sea conditions over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep - Maldives area & equatorial Indian Ocean will be rough to very rough. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over east central Arabian Sea along & off Karnataka coast. Tidal wave of about 1 meter height above the astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of Lakshadweep Islands. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

16 May (Day 5): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep; with lightning at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat state, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at a few places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and at isolated places North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Konkan & Goa and Telangana.

Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph likely over east central Arabian Sea and Gale wind speed 60-70 kmph gusting to 80kmph likely over southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala -Karnataka coast , Lakshadweep, Maldives areas and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60kmph also very likely along and off Maharashtra coast

. Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Southwest and and adjoining equatorial India Ocean. Sea conditions will be very rough to Phenomenal over east central Arabian Sea and rough to very rough along & off Goa, Karnataka, Kerala coast, southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep - Maldives area & equatorial Indian Ocean. Tidal wave of about 1 meter height above the astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of Lakshadweep Islands. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.