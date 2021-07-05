Big Jump Europe will make a Big Splash in 2021 by Removing Dams across the Continent

First international simultaneous crowdfunding will remove obsolete barriers via FreeTheRiverToday.com

The actions will highlight how dam removals can bring life back to Europe's dying rivers

Vienna (The Hawk): The 2021 edition of the Big Jump at 15:00 on July 11 will feature the first-ever joint action to be carried out simultaneously in multiple European countries, bringing citizens together to raise funds and remove dams on a variety of rivers across the continent. The simultaneous dam removal crowdfunding action, led by WWF and shared by more than 300 nature conservation groups, follows the crowdfunded removal last week of an obsolete barrier on the Hucava River in Slovakia – proving that people power can help bring life back to Europe's dying rivers.

Last year, WWF-Ukraine removed 3 splash dams - Lostunets, Hostovets, Dobryn - within the territory of Verkhovynskyi National Park. We need to crowdfund now to have the Bayurivka splash dam removed, too. You can help remove the obsolete and environmentally destructive Bayurivka splash dam in Ukraine's Verkhovynskyi National Park! The Bayurivka splash dam was constructed across the Perkalaba River in the 19th century and was used up to the mid-20th century. The removal will support a free flow of aquatic organisms and sediments, directly increasing the natural riverine processes, river biodiversity and creates favourable conditions especially for the natural fish population. Removal of the barrier will allow the brook trout and endangered Danube salmon to migrate upstream to their spawning areas. Please contribute to the crowdfunding campaign to collect the necessary 20,000 EURO for WWF-Ukraine's project to come true. With your help, the Carpathian rivers will flow freely again! Any amount that you wish to donate is a tangible contribution, but here are some suggestions!













💦 20 €: Nice jump!





💦 50 €: What a splash!





💦 250 €: You already made a part of the dam come down with your jump!





💦 500 €: With this jump of yours, we will not need bulldozers!





The Big Jump 2021





Led by WWF in coordination with Dam Removal Europe and the European Rivers Network, more than 300 organisations will support the Big Jump, mobilising people across the continent to jump and crowdfund for rivers. Founded in 2002 by the European Rivers Network (ERN) the Big Jump has seen more than 300,000 people take part in previous editions, in over 2,100 events in 36 countries. The Big Jump 2021 will also witness thousands jumping into rivers across the continent to focus attention on the poor state of most of them – and how removing old and useless barriers can swiftly benefit people and nature.









Why dam removals





Estimates point to at least 1 million barriers in 36 European countries – over 150,000 of which are obsolete and currently serve no purpose, except to undermine the health of rivers





and contribute to the nature crisis (especially the 93% decline in migratory fish in Europe). 600,000 dams in Europe are small obstacles under 2m height, which might appear less harmful than mega-dams but a series of small barriers along the same stream have a huge cumulative impact on the health of rivers, wrecking the benefits that they provide to people and nature.









'Rivers have an extraordinary capacity to recover once we let them run free again. Nothing can restore rivers as fast and effectively as dam removals. It is a quick action with swift results. A one-time investment followed by a lifetime of benefits, including return of migratory fish and other wildlife and plants, better water quality, natural capacity to reduce impact of extreme floods, greater resilience to climate change etc.' - Irene Lucius, Regional Conservation Director, WWF Central and Eastern Europe









We are now at a crossroads. Europe can choose to speed up restoration. Or reverse it. Only people power can ensure our politicians choose the right path. Together Possible!









For more information:





Irene Lucius





Regional Conservation Director





WWF Central and Eastern Europe





ilucius@wwfcee.org, Tel: +43 1 52 45 470 70









Note to editors





A recent WWF study analysing 30,000 river obstacles - 3% of the estimated 1 million barriers in Europe – show a reconnection potential of nearly 50,000 kilometres, double the current target of 25,000 km set by the European Commission in the 2030 Biodiversity Strategy.





Only 40% of surface water bodies (rivers, lakes, wetlands, transitional and coastal waters) are currently in good status as required by the EU Water Framework Directive (WFD).





On the Google map the Bayurivka splash dam can be found at: 47°44'38.5"N 24°55'34.3"E.









