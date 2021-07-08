Shubhangi Atre won't quit 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!' for 'Bigg Boss'

Mumbai: Actress Shubhangi Atre, popular as Angoori bhabhi in the sitcom "Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!" says she has been approached for the next season of the reality show "Bigg Boss", but she will not quit the long-running show.

"I have been approached for the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss' and no doubt would love to share screen with (show host) Salman (Khan) sir. But I understand my responsibility towards my show. I won't upset my audience quitting the show to participate and get lock in the 'Bigg Boss' house," Shubhangi tells IANS.

The actress says she is questioned about her participation in the show every year, which in turn prompted her to follow the show.

"I started following 'Bigg Boss' after fans pinged me asking about my participation. Although I don't know how it feels as a contestant, I do enjoy watching it in free time. I'm a soft-hearted soul and the unnecessary fights inside the house are not my kind," she says.-IANS