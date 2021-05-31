'Pinjara Khubsurti Ka' completes 200 episodes

Mumbai: The series "Pinjara Khubsurti Ka" has completed 200 episodes and its stars Riya Sharma and Saahil Uppal, who play the protagonists Mayura and Omkar, are naturally overwhelmed.

"I am so happy that Pinjara Khubsurti Ka has reached this landmark. It's a brilliant show that has gone from strength to strength and I am lucky to be a part of it. Omkar, as a character is a complex person and has come a long way in how he perceives beauty. The makers have always made sure that there is always something new and exciting happening and that's the result why we have crossed this milestone. I wish to keep working hard and give the audience the best of entertainment!" he says.

Riya Sharma is happy that Mayura has received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience.

"Two hundred episodes is an impressive feat to achieve, and I am so happy that we made it here. The love and appreciation that the show and my character Mayura have received from the audience, have made a special place in my heart. Having said that, I believe that this is just the beginning. Several challenges are yet to come in Mayura and Omkar's life!" she says about the Colors show.

--IANS