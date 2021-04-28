Tristan Thompson accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian earlier this year













Washington: Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed in a new interview that she hooked up with -- American basketball player and the father of Khloe Kardashian's daughter - Tristan Thompson, in January this year.

According to Fox News, Chase said on the 'No Jumper' podcast when asked about Thompson's 'uncut' p***s. She said, "It was a peek-a-boo d**k, but, baby, it was good."

"He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said OK. We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything," she alleged.

Chase claimed she flat-out asked the NBA star -- who reconciled his relationship with the 36-year-old Kardashian, last summer -- "Are you single?" and he allegedly responded, "Yes."

"It happened, and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off," she said.As per Fox News, this wouldn't be the first time Thompson has cheated on the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star with an Instagram model. Page Six exclusively reported in 2018, he had a steamy night with Lani Blair just days before Kardashian was due to give birth to their daughter, True.

In 2019, the baller then got involved in another cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's now-former best friend, Jordyn Woods. Kardashian first blamed Woods, for the hook-up, but after facing backlash, the 'Good American' co-founder turned her wrath on Thompson.

"Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault," she said in one of several tweets.

In another post, Kardashian admitted that she "said things I shouldn't have" as the scandal continued to unfold.

"This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time," she wrote at the time.

Per Fox News, the on-again-off-again couple officially got back together after quarantining together last year and have been debating using a surrogate to welcome a second child. (ANI)

















