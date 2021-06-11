5 Little Known Casino Games you Simply must Try

Millions of people around the world play casino games every single day. The excitement that comes from rolling the dice or spinning the roulette wheel is universal - we all enjoy the thrill of playing the game.



But did you know that just 2 casino games account for more than 50% of the action on casino tables worldwide? Yup, it's actually true. And if you have ever visited a casino, you probably already know that we're talking about blackjack and roulette, the two evergreens of the casino industry.

Without a doubt these popular and classic casino games are extremely entertaining. However, if you are only playing these two games then you are really missing out - there are many other fun (and profitable) casino games out there that you could be playing!

In this article, we'll show you some of the greatest unknown casino games that you should be playing.

1. Sic Bo

Sic Bo is an exciting casino game that originated in ancient China and translates to "Precious dice" in the Chinese language. It is played with 3 dice and a shaker. Players can place a number of different bets on the outcome of the dice roll.

This casino game has several variations with names like Chuck-a-luck, birdcage, and Grand Hazard. Sic Bo has some similarities to Craps and its online version has gained immense popularity in recent years.

2. Pai Gow Poker

Pai Gow Poker is also known as Double Hand Poker. It is a variation of Pai Gow played with cards instead of Chinese dominoes, or pai gows. The game is known for its slow rate of play and lots of pushes.

Pai Gow Poker is played with a standard deck of 52 cards plus one joker. A maximum of six players can play at a time along with the dealer.

3. British Pontoon

A popular casino game in the United Kingdom, this game is a variation of blackjack. The primary aim of the game is to beat the dealer's hand and not exceed a point total of 21.

History describes the British Pontoon as a popular game that was played by soldiers during the first world war. Outside of a casino, this game is also considered a great family game and can be played by people of all ages.

4. The Big 6

Big 6 is also known as the Big 6 Wheel, or Wheel of Fortune. The game is extremely simple and equally exciting.

In this game, a giant vertical wheel with several spots is spun to determine the winner. Each spot has a dollar figure displayed on it. The payouts for each spot are determined by the dollar value.

The wheel sometimes features a joker spot. The payout for this spot may vary from game to game.

Fan-tan is another little known casino game of Chinese origin. It is a game of pure chance and bears similarity to roulette. This casino game is played by keeping two handfuls of small objects on a board and guessing the remaining count when divided by four. It has a card and dice variant as well.

The game is known for its simplicity. Online casinos have come up with some interesting ways to engage players with this game.

Conclusion

