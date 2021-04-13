Akriti Kakar: Music is integral part of growing up in Bengal

New Delhi: Singer Akriti Kakar has been judging music reality shows for a while, and she feels young singers in West Bengal have a lot of talent. Akriti, who currently judges "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bangla", said music is an important part of growing up among Bengalis.

"I think Bengal is a state where music is given much importance. At home, while etiquette and manners are taught, how to talk is taught, there music as well. I feel it is bred in their blood. Music is such an integral part of growing up that the best talent ends up coming from mostly Bengal or up North," she told IANS.

"Their culture is so beautiful and they are given so much importance. I think they have a great future ahead. The kind of grooming they get in music, in singing, speech therapy (is) how you should be. I don't think anyone in their own individual capacity can learn so much on their own. Whether they win or not, I hope they take the learning with them," Akriti added.

She summed up: "I am pleasantly surprised with the talent I have seen on this show. They have mature voices, talent and kalaakari."

—IANS