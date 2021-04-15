Manoj Bajpayee: Self doubt is something every actor goes through

New Delhi: Two National Awards, a Padma Shri and an experience of 26 years in the Hindi Film Industry later, acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee reveals that he still doubts himself. "Self-doubt is always there. Acting is such a tricky art. It's a craft that never lets you relax or feel confident about yourself. I''s something you are learning everyday," Manoj reasoned, while speaking to told IANS.

"You can't afford to go wrong in this. It's an ongoing process of learning. Self-doubt is something each and every actor goes through everyday. I am no different from anybody," he said.

Manoj is currently riding high on the praise for his rap number "Bambai main ka ba". The rap song spotlights the dilemma of migrant workers in the country, and has been appreciated since its release on September 9.

The actor will soon be seen in the second season of 'Family Man'. Adding that the second season will witness change in his character and circumstances, Bajpayee says, "Personally, I feel that season 2 is far more intense and gripping. It has a very interesting plot and therefore promises a completely different experience for the audience. If they loved part one, the second season is bound to blow them away. This is going to be quite a roller-coaster ride of adventure, thrill and humor. Also, the family situation is quite different this time."



The actor who is completely booked for the upcoming year, considering the work slated for the year 2020 has also shifted to next year smiles that he would not even have time to fall sick for a day in the year 2021. "Yes, it is going to be almost 365 days of work. I have told myself to just go ahead and jump into the crazy routine, let's see how I emerge out it. However, considering the quality of work, I am certain that the outcome will be quite satisfactory."

On the film front, he will next be seen in Abhishek Sharma's "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari", co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

—IANS