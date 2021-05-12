Scarlett Johansson to receive Generation award At MTV Movie and TV Awards ceremony

Washington: MTV has recently announced that Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson will be honored with the Generation Award during the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday.

According to Deadline, the Generation Award celebrates actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names. The 'Black Widow' actor will be joining previous recipients Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Mike Myers.

Additional Generation Award honorees include Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon.

Hosted by Leslie Jones, the ceremony will recognize and celebrate the year's most notable scripted film and television titles. Disney's 'WandaVision' leads those nominations with five categories including best show, the best performance in a show and best villain. 'Emily in Paris', 'The Boys', 'The Mandalorian' and 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' are also in contention.

MTV revealed last week that it will also honor Sacha Baron Cohen with its Comedic Genius Award on Sunday.

Nikki Glaser will host the second night of the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, which will honor unscripted titles. Nominees for the first-ever MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted include 'RuPaul's Drag Race', 'Bling Empire', '90 Day Fiance', 'The Bachelorette' and 'Legendary'.

News of Johansson's MTV Movie & TV Awards honor comes just days after she issued a statement against the HFPA for its lack of diversity among its ranks. Joining 'Avengers' co-star Mark Ruffalo who spoke out a day before, Johansson recalled her experience with HFPA members criticized the Hollywood organization.

"The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition, and the industry followed suit. Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole," she said.

Executive Producers for both the 2021 'MTV Movie and TV Awards' and the 'Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted' are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski.

As per Variety, Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella will serve as the music talent executive for both events. (ANI)



