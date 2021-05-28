Rebel Wilson is ready to date again

Los Angeles: "It's been a respectable amount of time, you know, after a breakup. You have respect for the person you've broken up with, so now, yeah, out there looking," Wilson told Extra, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The news comes after she said her split wasn't "ideal".

Wilson confirmed her breakup in February on Instagram, sharing a picture in which she called herself a "single girl".

"Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!" she wrote as the caption.

Wilson and Busch were last photographed together during the Christmas holidays when they were on a vacation together, which came three months after they had confirmed their romance by attending Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala together in Monaco last September.

—IANS