Margot Robbie is a tea fanatic

London: "Breakfast is usually porridge, and during the morning I'll have an immunity-boosting smoothie. I'll normally have a chicken salad for lunch, and for dinner I'll tuck into a tuna steak with sweet potato. Throughout the day, I'll sip on tea -- I've been obsessed with it ever since I lived in the UK," Robbie told Women's Health UK magazine.

She has been living in the US over the past several years to pursue a Hollywood career, and is said to be a huge fan of burgers and beer. When she lived in London, the actress was obsessed with a Mexican restaurant.

"Food is a big thing for me. I love burgers and fries, which I'll order with a pint of beer. In the US, my favourite meal is a double truffle burger from the American chain Umami Burger: it comes with a truffle cheese fondue, truffle aioli and truffle glaze," she said.

"But back when I called London home, I loved the Mexican restaurant and bar in Soho. Everything I ate there was amazing -- and they whip up the best margarita I've ever had anywhere," Robbie added.

The actress is said to particularly enjoy her experience of working with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.

"When I got the chance to work with Quentin Tarantino (on 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood') I was so excited. He is one of the all-time great directors -- and I wrote him a letter telling him I'd love to be in one of his films," she said.

Robbie added that once she was on the set, she made sure she soaked up all the knowledge from him.

—IANS