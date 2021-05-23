Lady Gaga says she got pregnant at 19 after rape by producer in tearful interview

Washington: Lady Gaga got pregnant at 19 after being raped by a music producer — and suffered a "complete psychotic break" due to the trauma, she stated in a tearful new interview.

The 35-year-old award-winning singer opened up in regards to the traumatic expertise, and the aftermath, on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's present "The Me You Can't See."

"I used to be 19 years previous, and I used to be working in the enterprise, and a producer stated to me, 'Take your garments off,'" the star, whose actual identify is Stefani Germanotta, revealed on the Apple TV+ docuseries, in response to the Solar. "And I stated no. And I left, they usually informed me they have been going to burn all of my music. They usually didn't cease. They didn't cease asking me, and I simply froze and I — I don't even bear in mind."



The singer refused to call the producer, explaining she doesn't "ever wish to face that particular person once more."

Lady Gaga has beforehand opened up about taking antipsychotic treatment as a result of she struggles with "psychological points" on account of the sexual assault.



She stated the painful reminiscences have been triggered throughout a hospital go to with a psychiatrist.

Lady Gaga first revealed she was sexually assault in a 2014 interview.





Lady Gaga first revealed she was sexually assaulted in a 2014 interview.



"First I felt full-on ache, then I went numb," Lady Gaga stated. "After which I used to be sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I noticed that it was the identical ache that I felt when the one who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a nook."

"At my dad and mom' home as a result of I used to be vomiting and sick," she added. "As a result of I'd been being abused. I used to be locked away in a studio for months."

She revealed that in 2019, regardless that her profession was flourishing along with her Oscar win for "A Star Is Born," she was truly going via a "complete psychotic break."

"For a pair years, I used to be not the identical woman," she stated. "The way in which that I really feel after I really feel ache was how I felt after I used to be raped. I've had so many MRIs and scans the place they don't discover nothing. However your physique remembers."

Gaga had beforehand saved silent in regards to the sexual assault for seven years, first revealing it in a 2014 interview.

"I didn't know the way to even give it some thought, I didn't know the way to settle for it, I didn't know the way to not blame myself or assume it was my fault," she stated. "It was one thing that actually modified my life. It modified who I used to be utterly.

"It modified my physique, it modified ideas," she added.

"After it occurred, I'm like, 'However what did I do in my life to convey this upon myself?'" she revealed. "There was some form of perhaps spiritual guilt connected to it that I had someway impressed the violence."



"Due to the best way that I gown, and the best way that I'm provocative as an individual, I believed that I had introduced it on myself in a way — that it was my fault," the celebrity stated.

Lady Gaga attends the 2019 Nationwide Board Of Evaluate Gala at Cipriani 42nd Road on January 8, 2019, in New York Metropolis.

—AFP