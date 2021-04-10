Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jamie Dornan on parenting during quarantine

Mumbai: American actors Jamie Dornan, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo have opened about parenting during lockdown on "The Drew Barrymore Show".

Hollywood actress and host Drew Barrymore kickstarted the discussion, asking: "By the way, how are each and all of your children? Kristen, you have your two beautiful babies, how has it been, babies in quarantine, which is semi good timing but also very difficult."

Kristen replied: "Yeah, it's a weird time because they can't see human beings at all and when they do they are just like, they don't, it's like 'The Truman Show'. I feel like they are just going to come out in the world and be like, 'There's more'. But they are really good. I mean they are the best."



Barrymore then asked Mumolo about how her family is during the quarantine time? Mumolo replied that she is yelling a lot.

"Oh boy, I have a 14 and a 10-year-old and I'm yelling a lot at them and they are taking it all in stride. It's so hard when they are this age because they are just more aware of everything of what was before and what's now and the isolation, it's very difficult and I just think these kids are really champions right now. All these kids, we've got to root for them because it's tough," she said.

Dornan, too, opened up about his his three children. "Yeah, it's just a madhouse and I feel like the last 11 months I've had some of the best moments I've ever had as a parent and some of the worst I think like most parents feel like that," he said on the show, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

Barrymore concluded the show in a funny manner: "Oh my God! I'm really glad I asked you guys that because between 'The Truman Show' and the keeping it real and the highest and lowest, it just is perfectly poetic and aft."

—IANS