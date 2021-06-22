Top
Kim Kardashian's 'sensuous' tennis match

 The Hawk |  22 Jun 2021 11:39 AM GMT

The Reality TV star and entrepreneur's recent Instagram posts are captivating. Kim shared some images of herself wearing a bikini while playing tennis.


The 41-year-old wore a high-waist nude bandeau bikini with slicked back hair as she struck a pose barefoot at a tennis court.


She captioned it: "Tennis anyone?!"


Meanwhile, in a recent interview Kim did admit she'll hold off on the sexy selfies once her kids are a bit older. "I also don't want to embarrass my kids or make them feel a way if they're in high school and I'm the embarrassing mum that's like posing in selfies in bikinis. There will be limits."


