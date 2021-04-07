Iggy Azalea was self-conscious about motherhood

















Los Angeles: Azalea announced the arrival of her son Onyx with former-beau Playboi Carti last year.

The rapper said that she was embarrassed to read books aloud to her son.

"It seems silly but when I first had my son I felt embarrassed to read books aloud and put on silly voices etc. but now I get so into it and I don't even care," she shared on social media.

Meanwhile, Azalea is set to receive her Covid vaccine later this month. She is eager to get the vaccine so she can enjoy a "normal" summer with her son this year.

She had tweeted: "I'm getting my Covid vaccine later this month and I'm very excited! I'll gladly feel like s*** for a few days if it means I can potentially have a normal summer this year."

Azalea had recently shared that she thought she would need "lots of plastic surgery" after giving birth.

—IANS




















