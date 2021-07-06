Hollywood fraternity mourns demise of legendary filmmaker Richard Donner

Washington: The sudden news of filmmaker Richard Donner's demise has shattered the whole Hollywood industry, following which heartfelt tributes are pouring in for the late star.





The ace filmmaker was known for helming the original 'Superman' film, 'Lethal Weapon' film series and 'The Goonies'. He had passed away on Monday at the age of 91.





Director Steven Spielberg, who wrote the story for Donner's 'The Goonies', remembered him in a statement to Variety.





"He had such a powerful command of his movies and was so gifted across so many genres. Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favourite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and -- of course -- the greatest Goonie of all," Spielberg said.





He added, "He was all kid. All heart. All the time. I can't believe he's gone, but his husky, hearty laugh will stay with me always."





Mel Gibson, who starred alongside Danny Glover in Donner's 'Lethal Weapon' movie series as well as in 'Conspiracy Theory' alongside Julia Roberts, also mourned the demise of the legendary director in a statement to Variety.





"Donner! My friend, my mentor. Oh, the things I learned from him! He undercut his own talent and greatness with a huge chunk of humility referring to himself as 'merely a traffic cop.' He left his ego at the door and required that of others," Mel said.





He added, "He was magnanimous of heart and soul, which he liberally gave to all who knew him. If we piled up all the good deeds he did, it would stretch to some uncharted place in the firmament. I will sorely miss him, with all his mischievous wit and wisdom."





From close friends and family to members of the film and TV industry, everyone took to social media to pay their condolences to Donner.





'The Sparks Brothers' director Edgar Wright penned a lengthy thread on Donner's impact on the film industry.





"Richard Donner's big heart & effervescent charm shone in his movies through the remarkable performances of his cast, which is no mean feat. You remember all the characters in Superman, Lethal Weapon, The Goonies & more, because Donner knew how to capture that magic onscreen," he wrote.





Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said, "Richard Donner not only made me believe a man could fly, but he also made me believe that comic characters could be brought to life on the big screen with heart, humour, humanity and verisimilitude. Above all, he taught me that it can and must be done with respect, caring, and kindness to everyone in front of and behind the camera."





Feige added, "Dick and Lauren became mentors during my early career and key supporters throughout the birth of the MCU. I owe my career to the way they took the time to nurture and teach a kid from New Jersey who didn't know how to use a fax machine or make coffee very well. I always thought Dick was immortal. I still do. My thoughts are with Lauren and the entire family."





Actor and producer Ben Stiller tweeted, "Richard Donner made big-time movies. Movies that remain in our consciousness. That never has been and never is easy. Always admired his work."





The late beloved Hollywood director has delivered several iconic movies including the 1976 cult classic horror film 'The Omen', 'Superman' series (also the original), 'Goonies', 'Lethal Weapon' movie series, 'Scrooged', 'The Toy', 'Maverick', 'Ladyhawke', 'Assassins', '16 Blocks', 'Timeline' and more.





Donner is survived by his wife, Lauren Shuler Donner. (ANI)



