Top
Home > Showbiz > Hollywood News > Carey Mulligan lucky to be part of Promising Young Woman

Carey Mulligan 'lucky' to be part of 'Promising Young Woman'

 The Hawk |  15 April 2021 5:15 AM GMT

Carey Mulligan lucky to be part of Promising Young Woman
X

Los Angeles: "I just felt very lucky to work on this as an actor. This is the kind of story I wish had come out when I was 18. What was sort of so immediately obvious to me reading the script, was how regrettably commonplace so much of this was," Mulligan said in an interview to Metro Newspaper, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In the black comedy thriller, her character, Cassie seeks to avenge the rape of her best friend.

"Of course, it's important to have a broader understanding, but really, it felt like such a tragically familiar story. There are countless examples of things like this happening to people that you know, people you love, and every woman has a connection to somebody who's been through something close to this," said the actress.

—IANS

Updated : 15 April 2021 5:15 AM GMT
Tags:    Carey Mulligan   Promising Young Woman   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X