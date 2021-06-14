Top
Chitrangda Singh shows how she gears up for Monday morn zoom calls

 The Hawk |  14 Jun 2021 3:58 PM GMT


Mumbai: Chitrangda Singh looks regal in her latest post on social media, decked up in jewellery. The actress says that she is all ready for her Monday morning zoom calls.

Chitrangda posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen sporting an embellished lehenga paired with a heavy neck-piece and a big round 'nath' (nose ring).

The actress looks straight into the camera and strikes a pose. She calls it her Monday state of mind.

"Ready for my Monday morning zoom call ! #mondaystateofmind," she wrote as the caption.

Speaking about her work, Chitrangda, who was last seen in "Baazaar", will next be seen in "Bob Biswas".

"Bob Biswas" is a spin-off of "Kahaani", and based on the fictional character of that name who became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan hit, "Kahaani".

Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee had menorably played the role in the Sujoy Ghosh crime thriller. However, in the upcoming film by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Abhishek Bachchan essays the role.

–IANS

Updated : 14 Jun 2021 3:58 PM GMT
