Varun Dhawan gets first jab of Covid vaccine

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday posted photos getting vaccinated with the first shot for Covid-19.

Varun posted two pictures on Instagram. In the first image, he is seen getting his vaccine. The second picture features him posing with a "I am vaccinated against Covid-19" frame.

"#VACCINATED Thank u to the wonderful doctors. Don't be a prick go get the prick," he wrote as caption.

On the work front, Varun has two projects in his kitty.

The actor will be seen in the film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

He will also be seen in the supernatural thriller "Bhediya". Directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobroyal, and is slated to hit the screens on April 14, 2022. —IANS