Tiger Shroff inspires fans with Monday fitness video

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff took to Instagram on Monday and shared a video clip of his Monday fitness routine.

"Hope u guys have a flying start to the week," wrote Tiger on instagram.

In the boomerang video clip, Tiger wears activewear and is seen doing a backflip in a fitness studio.

The actor is active on his social media as he constantly updates fans with his fitness goals.

Minutes after the video clip was posted, Tiger's Instagram page was flooded with comments.

Actor Ronit Roy wrote: "I can never get tired of seeing your videos Tigi! Inspiring and awesome to say the least!"

Celebrity photographer Atul Kasberakr commented: "Nailed that landing Wow!!"

"John Wick 3" actor Mark Dacasos commented: "Tiger, Awesome! Please watch out for that pipe; you went so high I thought you were going to hit your feet! Much aloha."

Tiger Shroff has an interesting lineup of upcoming films including "Ganapath", "Baaghi 4", "Heropanti 2" and "Rambo".

