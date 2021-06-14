Tiger Shroff posts video dancing with Disha Patani on her birthday

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to social media on Sunday to wish his rumoured ladylove, actress Disha Patani on her 29th birthday in a special way.

What can be said as a visual treat to Tiger and Disha's fans, the actor shared a video where the two of them are dancing together.

Wishing Disha on her birthday, Tiger wrote: "Happy bday villainnn @dishapatani."

Even though Tiger and Disha are rumoured to be dating for quite some time, the two actors have refrained from speaking about their relationship status.

Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff also took to Instagram on Sunday to wish Disha a happy birthday.

Ayesha shared a couple of photographs of Disha, one with herself and the other one where the actress is playing with a calf.

"Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!! @dishapatani," Ayesha wrote.

Commenting on her post, Disha replied: "Awww love you so much auntyy. You're the best."

On the work front, Disha features alongside Salman Khan in his latest film "Radhe : Your Most Wanted Bhai", which also stars Jackie Shroff in a key role.

.—IANS