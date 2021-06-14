Sushant Singh Rajput remembered by industry colleagues on 1st death anniversary

Mumbai: Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who had directed Sushant Singh Rajput in his debut film "Kai Po Che" (2013) and later "Kedarnath" (2018), shared in an Instagram post: "1yr today.. still numb #omnamahshivaya #sushantsinghrajput #superstar forever."

Sushant's "Sonchiriya" co-star Bhumi Pednekar wrote: "Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before. I hope you've found your peace my curious sweet SSR...Om Shanti #Forever #Ssr #Peace #neutronstar."

Another "Sonchiriya" actor Ranvir Shorey posted in Hindi: "Apna Karza toh utar gayo, humey yahin chhod gayo bihadan mein... #sonchiriya #sushantsinghrajput."

Saswata Chatterjee, who was a co-actor in Sushant's posthumously released film "Dil Bechara", shared: "Remembering every single moment with you Sushant... Memories never fade.

#remembering #sushantsinghrajput."

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who directed "Dil Bechara", tweeted: "Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left behind still remains. Here's hoping I'll see you once again. Miss you Brother #stillnumb #sushantsinghrajput."

Many other industry colleagues also remembered the actor.

Taking to Instagram, actor Pulkit Samrat wrote: "It has been a year since the world lost you, and my mind immediately goes back to the times when we crossed paths briefly, at an award function. We shook hands briefly and went our separate ways. Memories have a funny way of evoking emotions. I still remember when I heard the news that you were no more, it felt like a personal loss. And the memory of that brief interaction comes rushing back to me today, again."

"The world lost you, but you still exist as an inspiration to those who dare to dream big. You exist in the hopes and aspirations of every small town guy who dreams of making it big some day. You exist for everyone who wants to believe that humans are capable of kindness. You exist for everyone who dares to dream. I never got to know you in this lifetime, but if we live more than once, I would want to be a part of the world again where you exist, a world that is much kinder than this one. Sushant Singh Rajput, you are missed," Pulkit added.

Singer-actress Sophie Choudry tweeted: "1yr ago today everything changed. Whether u knew him or not you were deeply affected, hurt, angry, confused. You are missed Sushant, as an artist, as a human being, as a friend and by all those who loved you. Hope ur smiling amongst the stars you so loved #SushantSinghRajput."

Actress-filmmaker Renuka Shahane posted: "Sushant Singh Rajput Still can't believe you have gone. You haven't. You live in our hearts."

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared: "You will always be remembered. Hope you are at peace. #SushantSinghRajput."

Producer Ashoke Pandit tweeted: "Dear #SushantSinghRajput. I do not want to believe that you are no more. I do not want to believe that you were killed & hanged. I do not want to believe that your family is still suffering their biggest loss. Till your killers are hanged to death. #sushantjusticematters ."

Actor Shekhar Suman posted: "Ev single day since June 14th last year we have remembered you fondly. You have left behind a void that wd be so difficult to fill. may you eternally shine like the brightest star and stay in our 4ever! #SushantSinghRajput

#sushantjusticematters."

—IANS