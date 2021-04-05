Sunny Leone: I want to stay here

























































Mumbai: After appearing in "Bigg Boss" season 5 in 2012, she made her Bollywood debut with"Jism 2" the same year. Sunny describes the stint so far as "amazing".

"I think it has been absolutely amazing. I do feel that I can follow my dreams and be in a place that is just so amazing. It is one of India's most amazing places," Sunny told IANS.

The actress, who is a mother of children Nisha, Noah and Asher, is looking for a brighter future.

"I have really put in a lot of time on myself being here, and I want to stay here. Looking forward to many many more good experiences," said Sunny, who is currently busy with "MTV Splitsvilla".

Sunny is all set to make her debut on the digital space with the fictional web show "Anamika", which is billed as a 'gun-fu' action thriller and is directed by Vikram Bhatt.

—IANS