Sunny Leone caught 'relaxing on the job' on 'Anamika' set!

 The Hawk |  24 Jun 2021 7:28 AM GMT

Sunny Leone caught relaxing on the job on Anamika set!
Mumbai: Sunny Leone was found relaxing on the set of her upcoming web series "Anamika".


On Wednesday afternoon, Sunny took to Instagram to share a video with her fans. It seems the clip of an action stunt, and as she was performing she landed on a bed.


She captioned the video post: "Relaxing on the job!! #SunnyLeone #OnSets #Anamika."


"Anamika", an action series, marks Sunny's debut in the digital space. The web series is directed by Vikram Bhatt.


Sunny will also be seen in "Shero" and "The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon".


—IANS


