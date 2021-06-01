Sunny Leone plays 'whack a mole' with Rannvijay

Mumbai: Sunny Leone's new post on Tuesday captures a fun moment she shared with "Splitsvilla" co-host Rannvijay Singha. In the Instagram post, the two hold mallets each and strike a mock pose as if they are about to hit each other.

"Looks more like the game 'whack a mole'!! @rannvijaysingha," Sunny wrote as caption.

The behind-the-scenes image is from the shoot of the reality show "Splitsvilla", which was shot in Kerala.

Sunny currently is shooting in Kerala again for her upcoming psychological thriller film "Shero". The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

