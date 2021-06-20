SRK wishes all fathers beautiful moments with their munchkins on Father's Day

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has wished all parents a happy Father's Day in a special way.



Taking to Instagram, SRK, who is a proud father to his three children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, posted a picture of toys and wrote: "Happy Fathers Day to all fathers. Here's wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their 'lil naughty munchkins'."

Shah Rukh's post about Father's Day has impressed his fans a lot.

Reacting to it, a user commented: "Your choice of words is amazing."

Another one wrote: "hahahah this post is so cute."

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will reportedly be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in 'Pathan'. However, there is no official announcement of the film yet. Also, 'Pathan', which is being backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), will mark Shah Rukh's return to the silver screen after 2018's 'Zero'. —ANI