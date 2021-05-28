Top
Shruti Haasan is getting whole 'glam' thing right

 The Hawk |  28 May 2021 7:48 AM GMT

Shruti Haasan is getting whole glam thing right
Mumbai: Actress Shruti Haasan posted a picture of her lush cascading hair, saying that she has got "the whole glam things right".

In the Instagram images, Shruti is seen struggling with her hair while she is all dolled up. "Clearly I'm getting the whole glam thing right #epicfail #toomuchhairdontcare," she wrote as the caption.

Shruti will soon be seen in the Prabhas-starrer "Salaar", which is being shot in Kannada and Telugu languages, and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Updated : 28 May 2021 7:48 AM GMT
The Hawk


