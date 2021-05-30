Shilpa Shetty shares hilarious BTS video from 'Hungama 2' sets to extend birthday wish to Paresh Rawal

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty on Sunday shared a BTS video with her 'Hungama 2' co-star Paresh Rawal as the latter rings in his 66th birthday.

The 'Life In A Metro' actor took to Instagram and posted a video in which she is seen seated on the back seat of a scooter being driven by the 'Hera Pheri' star.

In the video, Shilpa and Paresh are seen riding a scooter. While Paresh is seen sitting in the driver's seat, Shilpa has taken the seat behind him. The 'Dhadkan' actor is seen playfully teasing the Rawal as apparently, the actor does not know how to ride a scooter.

The actor penned a special birthday note in the caption. Shilpa wrote, "Happy birthday, @SirPareshRawal ji!! I love how there's never a dull moment with you around."

"May the year ahead be filled with great health, loads of love, and happiness. Biggggg hugggg!' #PareshRawal #LaughRiot #legend #funtimes #hungama2 #onset'," she added.

The 'Sanju' actor also received warm birthday wishes from his 'Rann' co-star Riteish Deshmukh.

He tweeted a portrait of Rawal and penned down a heartwarming birthday wish to the star to make the day special.

Deshmukh tweeted, "Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors in our country-@SirPareshRawal bhai - wishing you good health and long life. Loads of love."

Earlier in the day, the 'Welcome' actor received birthday wishes from Suniel Shetty and Ashoke Pandit, the President of the Indian Film and Television Director' Association (IFTDA)

As an actor, Paresh is known for portraying comical roles on screen. Some of his well-known films include 'Hungama', 'Hera Pheri', 'Welcome', and 'OMG - Oh My God.'

On the work front, Paresh is gearing up for Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2' where he will be seen sharing screen space with Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles. —ANI