Shilpa Shetty: We all need a little bit of fire to keep us going

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared some Friday wisdom on social media along with a stunning video featuring her in a bright yellow ensemble.





Shilpa posted a boomerang video on Instagram that shows her twirling in a layered yellow floor-sweeping dress. She paired it with an emerald neck piece.









"We all need a little bit of fire to keep us going," she wrote as the caption.





Meanwhile, the actress' family recovered from Covid 19 recently and she resumed her position as a judge on the reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4".





She is also set to return to the big screen for the first time in 17 years with the films "Nikamma" and "Hungama 2".





Source: IANS



