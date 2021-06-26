Shilpa Shetty: We all need a little bit of fire to keep us going

Top
 The Hawk |  26 Jun 2021 5:26 AM GMT

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared some Friday wisdom on social media along with a stunning video featuring her in a bright yellow ensemble.


Shilpa posted a boomerang video on Instagram that shows her twirling in a layered yellow floor-sweeping dress. She paired it with an emerald neck piece.



"We all need a little bit of fire to keep us going," she wrote as the caption.


Meanwhile, the actress' family recovered from Covid 19 recently and she resumed her position as a judge on the reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4".


She is also set to return to the big screen for the first time in 17 years with the films "Nikamma" and "Hungama 2".


Source: IANS


Updated : 26 Jun 2021 5:26 AM GMT
Tags:    Shilpa Shetty   

The Hawk


