Shahbaz Khan: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' role came as ray of sunshine amid pandemic

Mumbai: Actor Shahbaz Khan says his new assignment on television has come as a ray of sunshine amidst all the negativity around.

Shahbaz has joined the cast of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", and he will be essaying the role of Narendra Nath Chauhan, who is the father of Karan Kundra's on-screen avatar, Ranveer.

"The role which has been offered to me is strong and I like to play such characters. In this pandemic and negativity-filled world, this role came as a ray of sunshine for me. So, I just took it," he told IANS.

The actor says he always tried to add his nuances to a role, but it was challenging with this show.

"As an actor whenever I enter a show, I do my best. I try to add my own creative touch to every character. In this show, it is a challenge because all the characters are established and making a mark as a new entrant is not easy," he says.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus.

—IANS